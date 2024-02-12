Elliott: New DAERA minister must prioritise 'immediate needs' of farming community

Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott is the new chair of Stormont's agriculture and environment committee.

Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott told the News Letter that while Alliance’s new DAERA minister Andrew Muir has so far concentrated on ‘significant’ issues around the environment, there is an imperative to put the immediate needs of the agricultural community first.

The minister says he hopes to meet Mr Elliott soon to reassure him about his plans.

Mr Elliot, Chair of the DAERA scrutiny committee said: “One cannot overstate the significance of the agriculture and farming sector to our economy. It’s easy to forget that farming isn’t just about growing crops or raising livestock; it’s a fundamental pillar of our economy, providing employment, generating revenue, and supporting countless businesses throughout the supply chain.

“Our farmers are facing a myriad of issues, ranging from uncertainty around future direct farm support measures, TB eradication programmes, and the need for clarity around ammonia controls and planning. These challenges demand immediate attention and concerted efforts to provide tangible support and solutions.

“While the new Minister may so far have concentrated on climate and environmental reforms, which undoubtedly hold significance, it is imperative that he prioritises the immediate needs of our agricultural community. Any measures implemented must be equitable, ensuring that our farmers are not unduly burdened or disadvantaged in the process.”

The DAERA minister’s first public statements have placed an emphasis on the environment and animal welfare. He visited Lough Neagh and the USPCA and said “we have not got the balance right between growing our economy whilst safeguarding our natural environment”.

