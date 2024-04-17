Emma Little-Pengelly did not rule herself out of the running to seek to win Lagan Valley for the DUP at the next general election. Asked by media on Wednesday whether she would run for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s seat, Ms Little-Pengelly said: 'Those matters are up for discussion in terms of the internal mechanisms that we have in the party'

Sir Jeffrey resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was charged with several historical sexual offences at the end of last month.

It is understood that in a letter to party officers, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

Sir Jeffrey has so far remained as MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Little-Pengelly, who serves as Stormont deputy First Minister and is an MLA for Lagan Valley, did not rule herself out of the running to seek to win the seat for the DUP at the next general election.

Asked by media on Wednesday whether she would run for Sir Jeffrey’s seat, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Those matters are up for discussion in terms of the internal mechanisms that we have in the party.”

Asked about Sir Jeffrey remaining as an MP, she responded: “I won’t be making any comment in relation to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.”

Earlier this month, DUP MLA Paul Givan, who also represents Lagan Valley in the Assembly, said the party will have a strong candidate to contest the seat at the next election.