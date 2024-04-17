Emma Little-Pengelly: DUP candidate for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s seat ‘up for discussion internally’

The candidate who will run for the Democratic Unionist Party to attempt to win former leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s Westminster seat in Lagan Valley is “up for discussion internally”, Emma Little-Pengelly has said.
By Rebecca Black
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:29 BST
Emma Little-Pengelly did not rule herself out of the running to seek to win Lagan Valley for the DUP at the next general election. Asked by media on Wednesday whether she would run for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s seat, Ms Little-Pengelly said: 'Those matters are up for discussion in terms of the internal mechanisms that we have in the party'Emma Little-Pengelly did not rule herself out of the running to seek to win Lagan Valley for the DUP at the next general election. Asked by media on Wednesday whether she would run for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s seat, Ms Little-Pengelly said: 'Those matters are up for discussion in terms of the internal mechanisms that we have in the party'
Emma Little-Pengelly did not rule herself out of the running to seek to win Lagan Valley for the DUP at the next general election. Asked by media on Wednesday whether she would run for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s seat, Ms Little-Pengelly said: 'Those matters are up for discussion in terms of the internal mechanisms that we have in the party'

Sir Jeffrey resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was charged with several historical sexual offences at the end of last month.

It is understood that in a letter to party officers, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

Sir Jeffrey has so far remained as MP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Little-Pengelly, who serves as Stormont deputy First Minister and is an MLA for Lagan Valley, did not rule herself out of the running to seek to win the seat for the DUP at the next general election.

Asked by media on Wednesday whether she would run for Sir Jeffrey’s seat, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Those matters are up for discussion in terms of the internal mechanisms that we have in the party.”

Asked about Sir Jeffrey remaining as an MP, she responded: “I won’t be making any comment in relation to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.”

Earlier this month, DUP MLA Paul Givan, who also represents Lagan Valley in the Assembly, said the party will have a strong candidate to contest the seat at the next election.

He did not comment on whether he would seek nomination as a candidate.

Related topics:Jeffrey DonaldsonDUPPaul Givan