Stormont's deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has hit out at the health minister as the row between the UUP and the other Executive parties continues. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

​In an email to party members, seen by the News Letter, the DUP MLA for Lagan Valley hits out at Mr Swann’s approach to the budget and highlights parts of the budget she says the Ulster Unionist health minister opposed as ministers thrashed out a deal.

She told party members: “This was a challenging budget process as the amount of money each Department asked for surpassed the amount of money in the bank. But just like your own household budget, when the bank balance is low, you must prioritise.

“Of the funds available 51.2% was allocated to the Department of Health with the chart below outlining the overall distribution. The Health Minister voted against the budget.

“We asked Robin Swann directly to give us an alternative plan which could still fund our schools whilst giving him the budget allocation he had requested. He didn't have an answer.

“Robin also separately voted against £25m being ear-marked to address childcare costs and £1.6m being allocated to tackle pollution in Lough Neagh.

“Fundamentally, Robin Swann as Minister of Health must bring forward plans which deliver better health outcomes. Northern Ireland spends more on health per head than any other part of the UK yet our outcomes are amongst the worst. This is not sustainable”.

Mrs Little Pengelly also said “to meet the Health Minister’s request for an additional £1Billion (58% of the available budget) we would have had nothing left for any other Department. Nothing to deal with pressures in our schools, for our teachers, for childcare or special needs, for policing, or any other issue”.