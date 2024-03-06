Emma Little-Pengelly: Positive leadership is really important - and that's what we are trying to show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP minister was joined at St Paul’s GAC by First Minister Michelle O’Neill who denied that the pair were involved in “gesture politics”.

Since the executive was restored last month, its leaders have taken part in a number of politically symbolic engagements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill visited a childcare facility on the Shankill Road and also attended her first Northern Ireland football match at Windsor Park.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill (centre), Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (right), and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly (left) during a visit to St. Paul's GAA club in west Belfast on Wednesday. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

During their visit to St Paul’s, the Stormont leaders met with children at the club and took part in both camogie and handball.

Ms Little-Pengelly, who confirmed it was her first visit to a GAA club, said she and Ms O’Neill had spoken about setting the tone as political leaders.

She said: “We wanted to get out there, we want to show we are very much here to be the first minister and deputy first minister representing everyone throughout Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I gave that commitment on the very first day. I will be there being the champion for all of the people of Northern Ireland in whatever way that we can.

“We know it’s about delivery. We are very conscious of that and we are working on the programme for government at the moment.

“But we do believe that positive leadership is really, really important as well, and that is what we are trying to do.”

She added: “I am really glad to be here, I am looking forward to learning more about some of the sports that are being played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great thing to get out there, have some new experiences and learn from each other and that is the way forward.”

Ms O’Neill denied they were involved in “gesture politics”.

She said: “We are into leadership and that means you lead from the front and that means you also step outside your own comfort zone, what you know well.

“We are tasked with leadership together and we are determined to do that.