Sammy Wilson says that full access to both markets is not possible – and that it is a choice. However party colleague Emma Little Pengelly says that the party wants access to both – and so does Northern Ireland business.

DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly says the party supports continued access to the EU single market - and so does business in Northern Ireland. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster. the Lagan Valley MLA said: “The party leader has said very clearly in his New Year’s message that we want to get a resolution that protects access to both markets, of course we do. But key to this is that we must have Northern Ireland fully restored as part of the United Kingdom and as part of the United Kingdom internal market. That is what has been damaged. That is what we are negotiating and pushing for and that is what the key test in this will be for the DUP.

Asked by the BBC’s Sarah Brett if she was willing to accept EU laws in NI if it secures access to the EU market, Mrs Little Pengelly said: “We have set out [the DUP’s] seven tests. We have been very clear that is what we will measure what is being proposed against – that will be considered fully by our party officers. As I’ve indicated, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson our party leader said in his New Year’s message – we want to protect access into both – it is clear that’s what business wants in NI. But if we are going to do that it has to be done on the basis of NI’s place within the United Kingdom being fully restored. And our place within the UK internal market being fully restored and protected moving forward, that is critically important”.

Mrs Little Pengelly is likely to the deputy first minister in any returning Executive.

"The EU’s price for having access to their market – which is not as valuable – is that we have restrictions when it comes to the Great Britain market. We know that”.

He said the EU’s “price” for that access is barriers in the Irish Sea, customs requirements, extensive paperwork, certain goods banned, red lane bureaucracy and limited access to the GB market.

“It is a choice”, he said.