The Malone House Group (MHG) has been involved in drafting a number of proposed amendments to the Bill.

The group has expressed a number of concerns around several aspects of the legislation – including the prospect of it giving too much power to Troubles investigators – however, MHG has said it “supports the direction of travel in the Legacy Bill knowing that a significant proportion of the electorate supports drawing a line”.

Responding to a number of amendments proposed by the Government, MHG convenor Jeffrey Dudgeon said it was time for political parties to engage in an effort to ensure the legislation is as effective as possible.

Jeff Dudgeon of the Malone House Group

“Our amendments are intended to improve the working of the new institution ICRIR (Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery), reduce duplication, costs and time, prevent bias in academic research, add to the history research, and enhance human rights protections,” he said.

The MHG amendments, that were discussed at the Committee stage in the Lords, were tabled by Lord Empey, Lady Hoey, Lord Bew and Lord Godson.

Mr Dudgeon said: “Many of our proposals have been taken forward in general terms and, overall, we are pleased with certain additions in key areas.

"We were the only group who made such positive proposals in extensive communications with the NIO and in a significant number of meetings over several years with ministers and officials, also those at Strasbourg.

"We are grateful for their thoughtful consideration. In particular, we welcome the new addition to Clause 2 of the Bill that makes it clear: ‘The principal objective of the ICRIR in exercising its functions is to promote reconciliation.’ This will govern how it approaches issues, and colour everything it does."