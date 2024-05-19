Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On May 18 1984, the four members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers were targeted with a van bomb near the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen after returning from a fishing trip on Lough Erne.

They were Thomas Agar, Robert Huggins, Peter Gallimore and Clive Aldridge.

Mr Huggins and Mr Agar died in the attack while Mr Gallimore died five months later from his injuries.

A memorial bench and interpretive panels were unveiled at the Enniskillen Royal British Legion on Saturday in honour of four soldiers targeted in an IRA bomb attack 40 years ago.

Mr Aldridge sustained life-changing wounds. He has since died.

Fifteen members from across the four families travelled from England to Enniskillen on Saturday where a new memorial bench to honour the men was unveiled.

Enniskillen Royal British Legion was also packed with members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, SEFF, ex-members of the UDR and RUC, many witnesses from 1984, first responders, and community members.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's director said: “Today was a special day with a range of events taking place marking the 40th anniversary since the brutal attack upon four 1st Royal Regiment of Fusiliers soldiers attending a fishing competition in Enniskillen.

Relatives from each of the families of the four soldiers targeted in the IRA bombing on the memorial bench unveiled in their memory in Enniskillen. From left, John Aldridge (Clive’s brother), Craig Agar (Tommy’s son), Christine Huggins (Bob’s widow) Anne Gallimore (Pete’s widow). Also pictured are standard bearers from Enniskillen RBL and The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. The members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers caught in the blast were Thomas Agar, Robert Huggins, Peter Gallimore and Clive Aldridge.

“An emotive ceremony took place on Lough Erne where roses were placed on the water remembering the four men and the ashes of Sheila Agar (widow of Thomas Agar) were also placed on the water.

“A special service was then held in Enniskillen RBL with involvement from the families, a short film with footage from the time of the bomb was shown plus interviews conducted with the families in 2017.

“A stunning memorial bench plus interpretive panels were then unveiled and dedicated with involvement from the families and those who constructed the bench.

“SEFF are determined that those who served within regular Army regiments and their families are never forgotten, that the integrity of their lives is both understood and respected. Tommy, Bob, Pete and Clive were men who tried to make a difference and their legacy lives on.”

Relatives of the deceased soldiers spoke out about their feelings last week ahead of the unveiling ceremony.

Mr Agar was 35 and married when he was killed.

His son Craig Agar said: “I remember Dad as a happy man who loved nature, loved life. His world was me, his family and the Army.

“He was a gentleman who stood by his principles and before he died he taught me a lot of stuff I still carry with me today.”

Robert Huggins, 29, was married with three children when he died.

His widow Christine made the trip to Northern Ireland.

She said her husband loved the Army and lived for it and his family.

Mr Gallimore, 27, suffered major burns and other serious injuries in the attack.

He died exactly five months later.

His widow Annette attended the memorial events in Enniskillen.

She said her husband was a “down to earth, truthful and honest man”.

Mr Aldridge lost both his legs in the explosion.