News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

​Envoy Joe Kennedy: It's not for America to decide destiny of Northern Ireland but US wants to help every community enjoy fruits of economic development

The Ulster Irish made a “profound contribution” to America and are part of a common heritage with the US that bodes well for Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy says today.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

Mr Kennedy, who is US Special Envoy to NI for Economic Affairs, writes in the News Letter his first public essay since being appointed to the role by President Joe Biden.

“Since 1998, US support for Northern Ireland’s development has been a cornerstone of our relationship with the UK,” he writes. This has brought “high-value, technology-rich jobs” to the province.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“About 230 US-owned firms now thrive in Northern Ireland, in large part because of its business-friendly environment.”

Joe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DCJoe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC
Joe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC
Most Popular

Mr Kennedy, grandson of the late US attorney general Senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated like his brother President John F Kennedy, adds: “Since 1998, Northern Ireland’s economic growth has been remarkable.”

But, perhaps aware of unionist wariness of how the Belfast Agreement has panned out and suspicion of his family's Catholic Irish heritage, he adds: “I want us to look forward rather than back”. And, apparently sensitive to concerns of US interference, he says it isn’t for America “to decide the destiny of Northern Ireland ... [but all communities] should enjoy the fruits of economic development.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Joe Kennedy: Ulster was a profound influence on the US and we can build on that
Northern IrelandJoe Biden