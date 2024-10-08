Eoin Tennyson, aged 26, elected as new deputy leader of Alliance Party replacing Stephen Farry

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 8th Oct 2024, 20:35 BST
Eoin Tennyson has been elected as the new deputy leader of the Alliance Party.

The 26-year-old clinched the role over South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl at a special meeting of 190 party members on Tuesday evening in Belfast to serve alongside leader Naomi Long .

Former deputy leader Stephen Farry announced his resignation from the role last month, after he lost his North Down Westminster seat at the general election.

Mr Tennyson has been an MLA for Upper Bann since 2022, and previously served as a councillor on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council from 2019.

Eoin Tennyson and Naomi LongEoin Tennyson and Naomi Long
Eoin Tennyson and Naomi Long

He said he wanted to take the opportunity before the next election to "connect with communities beyond our traditional heartlands".

He also paid tribute to Ms Nicholl and Mr Farry.

"Working with Naomi Long as deputy leader is an important role which I will give my all and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"My elevation to this position is not about a change in direction but a change in gear. I'm keen to build on the momentum created by Stephen, and to work with Naomi and the rest of our vibrant leadership team to develop and grow our party even further.

"With three years until the next Assembly and council elections, we now have an opportunity to connect with communities beyond our traditional heartlands, and to build our organisation in every area of Northern Ireland .

"That way we can ensure everyone, no matter where they live, can see the delivery from Alliance they deserve."

Ms Long said she was delighted by the appointment.

"Eoin is a fantastic politician and more importantly, a fantastic person. He will bring a wealth of experience to the role of deputy leader and I can't wait to get working with him," she said.

"He and Kate have both run excellent campaigns and I am proud to call them both Alliance representatives.

"With Eoin as part of the leadership team, the future undoubtedly looks bright for the party."

