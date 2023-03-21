News you can trust since 1737
ERG's star chamber gives verdict on Windsor Framework: 'EU law will still be supreme in Northern Ireland and Stormont brake is practically useless'

The ERG has given its verdict on the Windsor Framework. The group's "Star Chamber" had been considering the agreement.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT

ERG chairman Mark Francois today repeatedly declined to say how members of the Eurosceptic group would vote on the Windsor Framework in the Commons on Wednesday, telling reporters that members would meet first tomorrow to discuss the matter further.

In a statement, he said: “The star chamber’s principal findings are: That EU law will still be supreme in Northern Ireland; the rights of its people under the 1800 Act of Union are not restored; the green lane is not really a green lane at all; the Stormont brake is practically useless and the framework itself has no exit, other than through a highly complex legal process.

The DUP has already said it will vote against the framework.

Mark Francois repeatedly declined to say how members of the Eurosceptic group would vote on the Windsor Framework in the Commons on Wednesday
Any backbench rebellion is unlikely to put the fate of the UK-EU agreement in jeopardy, with Mr Sunak able to rely on the support of Labour and other parties in getting the deal passed.

