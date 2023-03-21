ERG chairman Mark Francois today repeatedly declined to say how members of the Eurosceptic group would vote on the Windsor Framework in the Commons on Wednesday, telling reporters that members would meet first tomorrow to discuss the matter further.

In a statement, he said: “The star chamber’s principal findings are: That EU law will still be supreme in Northern Ireland; the rights of its people under the 1800 Act of Union are not restored; the green lane is not really a green lane at all; the Stormont brake is practically useless and the framework itself has no exit, other than through a highly complex legal process.

The DUP has already said it will vote against the framework.

