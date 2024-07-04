Estimated declaration times of General Election results in Northern Ireland
The list is based on information compiled by the PA news agency and is intended to be a guide to when the 18 constituency results in the Province are likely to be declared.
All timings are approximate and can be affected by issues such as delays in verifying and counting ballots, or by recounts.
There have been substantial boundary changes at this election and this means there is considerable uncertainty around some of the timings below.
Unless otherwise stated, all timings are for Friday July 5.
– Antrim East 3am
– Antrim North 4.30am
– Antrim South 3.30am
– Belfast East 3am
– Belfast North 3am
– Belfast South & Mid Down 3.30am
– Belfast West 3am
– Fermanagh & South Tyrone 4am
– Foyle 4am
– Lagan Valley 4.30am
– Londonderry East 3am
– Newry & Armagh 4.30am
– North Down 2am
– South Down 3.30am
– Strangford 2am
– Tyrone West 2am
– Ulster Mid 3am
– Upper Bann 4am
