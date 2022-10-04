EU and UK to hold Protocol talks

File photo dated 12/11/2021 of EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic who said Boris Johnson's actions to unilaterally override elements of the Brexit deal are "illegal" as he announced a fresh round of legal action by Brussels against the UK. Issue date: Wednesday June 15, 2022.

European Commission (EC) spokesman Daniel Ferrie confirmed the two sides will meet this week for technical level talks, adding the EU will approach them “constructively” and it remains “committed to finding joint solutions”.

New Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker also insisted he is “convinced” London and Brussels can “get a deal which works for everyone” if they enter talks without pre-conditions and “together in a spirit of goodwill”.

Mr Baker, a strident Brexit supporter, said he is happy to eat humble pie in a bid to improve the broken relationship between Britain and Ireland.

Talks between the UK and EU have stalled in recent months although Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the EC’s Maros Sefcovic enjoyed a “good conversation” on Friday.

Mr Ferrie told reporters: “They both agreed that solutions needed to be found around the protocol.

“There will be technical level talks, discussions, exchanges this week, the details of which of course need to be worked out.

“All I would do is underline from our side that the EU is committed to joint efforts, it’s committed to finding joint solutions, we need to find these solutions to bring predictability, certainty to people in Northern Ireland.

“And I think in general, if you look back, it’s fair to say the EU has always approached these talks constructively and we will continue to do so.”

UK minister Mr Baker on Sunday apologised for his previous “ferocious” stance on negotiations with the EU and acknowledged “humility” is required to restore relationships with the EU and Ireland.

Mr Baker, formerly a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs, told Irish broadcaster RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday: “I’m very convinced that, if we get into a negotiation, without pre-conditions, and together in a spirit of goodwill, we can de-escalate this problem and we can get a deal which works for everyone, respecting everyone’s legitimate interests, north-south and east-west.

“And that really is why, if I have to eat a bit of humble pie in order to restore broken relationships to get that done, well, I’m happy to eat a bit of humble pie.”

Ireland’s premier described Mr Baker’s apology as “honest” and “very helpful”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin welcomed the tone of Mr Baker’s “upfront” comments.

Speaking after a shared island event in Dublin on Monday, Mr Martin said: “I welcomed not just his comments, but the tone of his comments. I think they were honest and very, very helpful.

“And I look forward to continuing engagement with Minister Baker and others within the British Government.”

Legislation to enable the UK Government to effectively tear up parts of the protocol is to return to Parliament on October 11.

