EU pet food rules: DUP does not respond to claim of a split in the party after several MLAs do not vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after the vast bulk of MLAs, including the majority of unionists, voted in favour of a new EU rule which would bring Northern Ireland into line with Great Britain on a technical rule governing pet food.

The new rule reduces from 100% to 95% the organic content of organic pet food; in other words, previously the food had to be entirely organic to be marketed as such – now it only has to be 95% organic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This rule has already been adopted by the UK, so by voting to accept it the NI Assembly was preventing what is called “regulatory divergence” between NI and GB.

The flags of the UK and EU

However, Jim Allister (TUV) and Alex Easton (independent unionist) opposed this.

Mr Allister said what mattered was not the content of organic pet food, but the fact Northern Ireland was to be subservient to an EU law, despite Brexit.

The idea “is so constitutionally absurd, and such a constitutional affront, that frankly I cannot and I will not support it”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most DUP MLAs voted in favour of the new rule, and none voted against – but 10 did not cast a vote.

However one of these was Maurice Bradley, who has had personal reasons for being unable to attend the Assembly, whilst another was Edwin Poots, who couldn’t vote because he was chairing the debate as speaker.

The remaining eight were Keith Buchanan, Tom Buchanan, Jonathan Buckley, Diane Dodds, Paul Frew, William Irwin, Michelle McIlveen, and Alan Robinson.

Most did not answer when the News Letter rang, though some did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Buckley told the News Letter simply that he had been “unavailable to vote”.

When asked how he would have voted if he was available, he said: “I was unavailable to vote.”

Mr Irwin likewise indicated that he had not been available.

Jim Allister said he believes some DUP MLAs had gone “missing in action” on purpose (though said he could not reveal how he believes this to be so).

“Those who didn’t vote, I’d have much rather seen them vote against it on principle as I and Alex Easton did. But its better that they abstained than voted for it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there’s an explanation required: why would you not forthrightly come out and vote against it? I think it is indicative that there is division.

"I know a number of them stayed away deliberately so they wouldn’t have to vote for it, so it was a conscious decision.”