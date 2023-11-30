European Commission chief Von der Leyen claim that Brexit is in peril rejected

​Downing Street denied that Brexit is in peril despite European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen suggesting the next generation could put the UK on a path to rejoining the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivers a speech at the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held at the InterContinental London - O2, in east London. Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Ms von der Leyen said “the direction of travel” was clear and suggested the younger generation could “fix” the mistake of Brexit.

Asked if Mr Sunak agreed, the prime minister's official spokesman said: “No. It's through our Brexit freedoms that we are, right now, considering how to further strengthen our migration system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is through our Brexit freedoms we are ensuring patients in the UK can get access to medicines faster, that there is improved animal welfare. That is very much what we are focused on.”

Asked if Brexit was in peril, the prime minister's official spokesman said: “No.”

The return of former prime minister Lord Cameron as foreign secretary and his call for the UK to be a “friend, a neighbour and the best possible partner” for the EU has caused unease among some Brexiteers.

But Rishi Sunak's press secretary stressed the prime minister's Brexiteer credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a prime minister that championed Brexit before it was in his career interest to do so because he believes in it passionately,” she told reporters in Westminster.

“We are very focused on making a success of it.”

Ms von der Leyen's comments came in an interview at a Politico awards ceremony on Tuesday night in the Belgian capital.

Asked whether Britain could ever rejoin the EU, Ms von der Leyen said: “I must say, I keep telling my children: 'You have to fix it. We goofed it up, you have to fix it'.

“So I think here too, the direction of travel – my personal opinion – is clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also described the Windsor Framework, signed by her and Mr Sunak earlier this year to address Northern Ireland's Brexit difficulties, as “a new beginning for old friends”.

The DUP is currently boycotting Stormont in protest at GB-NI trade difficulties caused by Brexit.