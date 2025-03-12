Westminster's truth and reconciliation goals for Northern Ireland are fatally flawed because even convicted killers do not approach their victims to apologise and reveal all, Parliament has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Gavin Robinson made the claim during a debate he secured to mark European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism in the House of Commons on Tuesday night.

On the issue of reducing prison sentences for killers, Tory MP Sir Julian Lewis argued that “if prosecutions carry on, people will do everything they can to cover up the truth in defending themselves”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Robinson countered that there are hundreds if not thousands of individuals in Northern Ireland who have been prosecuted already.

Government plans for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles have come under fire in the Commons. Pictured is a loyalist mural in West belfast.

“How often do we see them go to meet their victims, or the families of their victims? How often do we see them try to apply balm on the wound that has never healed?” he asked.

Labour MP David Smith suggested that “truth, justice and reconciliation must be intentional parts” of the new legacy body, but Mr Robinson countered that some terror victims are aggrieved at the suggestion of reconciliation.

They ask: “Why do I need to reconcile? I’ve been blown up. I’ve been shot. I’ve lost my father, my mother, my sister, my brother. Why is the onus on me to reconcile? ... where is somebody coming along to me to say: ‘I’m sorry'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP leader said the police ombudsman's office was established in NI to aid reconciliation but said he had “no confidence – none whatsoever” in it.

A series of ombudsmen had “constructed” the notions of “collusion” and “collusive behaviours”, he said, both of which were “struck down by the courts”.

The current ombudsman had been “missing in action” for some time and is under investigation by the West Midlands police, (in the wake of an incident at her home to which the PSNI were called), he added.

UUP MP Robin Swann noted that Stormont had just passed a motion calling on Dublin to hold its own inquiry into the Omagh bombing, which SDLP MP Claire Hanna said she too was backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson added that the Irish government has “singularly failed to do anything on legacy apart from criticise the British government for the past 30 years”.

The Republic sheltered, armed and refused to extradite terrorists throughout the Troubles – including the Omagh bombers – “yet today they stand and look square in the eye the families of the 29 Omagh victims and say, 'We are sorry—we are not going to do that for you [hold an inquiry]'.”

He added that Dublin will not provide the conditions that would “allow us to challenge Garda Dermot Jennings, who is accused of having said, 'We will let one more through, lads' because he knew the bombing team.”

Mr Robinson added: “Who is going to challenge and question the J2 Irish intelligence officials and ask them the questions? Our [Omagh bomb] inquiry cannot do it, because it does not have the powers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad