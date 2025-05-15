A former Irish Justice Minister says it is "completely obscene" that RTÉ is lobbying against Israel taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest - as a survivor of the Hamas October 7 massacre is due to represent the country.

The Hamas terror invasion of Israel in 2023 saw 1,200 Israelis killed and 250 taken hostage. The subsequent Israeli attempt to defeat Hamas has led to some 52,000 deaths in Gaza, according to Hamas, with widespread concerns for humanitarian conditions for Gazans.

RTÉ reported that other state broadcasters have also raised concerns around Israel’s participation this year, but said the director of the contest says no nation has publicly opposed Israel taking part.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst noted this week that the only requirement to enter the contest was membership of the European Broadcasting Union, but that RTÉ “has nonetheless asked the EBU for a discussion on Israel's inclusion in the contest”.

The move came after a public call for action by the RTÉ branch of the National Union of Journalists.

But former Irish Justice Minister Alan Shatter – who is Jewish – said RTÉ makes the same protest against Israel taking part every year.

This, he claimed, “underlines its service obligation failures” to maintain political impartiality on controversial matters.

From the early days of this conflict, he claimed, “RTÉ embraces whatever narrative Hamas issues and largely disregards much of what the Israeli side is saying”.

The broadcaster takes “a critical stand” on the Israel-Hamas war that it does not take on conflicts such as those in Sudan or Ukraine, he added.

“But I think the protest is particularly obscene and scandalous this year because the person representing Israel, Yuval Raphael, is a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre on October 7 in Israel,” he told the News Letter.

“She spent eight hours under the dead bodies of friends and others attending that festival, while Hamas were slaughtering, raping and dismembering some 364 young people and taking 40 hostages.

“Any normal human being with any sense of compassion would welcome her courage after these events.”

Mr Shatter said that since October 7 he has been “substantially cancelled” by most media in the Republic of Ireland.

It is “an absolute tragedy” that the Israel-Hamas war is continuing, he said.

“But it would have been over long ago if Hamas hadn't spent over 18 months firing 16,000 missiles into Israel and released the hostages. Instead, Hamas wants to resume their rule of Gaza and have publicly committed to more October 7 atrocities.”

A lawyer, he believes the International Criminal Court will drop the genocide charge against Israel; He notes the Irish government asked the ICC to relax the definition of genocide “because it knows that Israel's conduct doesn't fall within the definition”.

Regarding the 52,000 deaths reported by Hamas, he said there have been no natural deaths recorded in the period “and apparently, not a single Hamas combatant has been killed”. Some suggest over 20,000 Hamas fighters may have died.

He is “appalled” that the conflict continues but is also “appalled” that the Irish government “never calls in the Iranian ambassador”” to demand that it calls on Hamas – an Iranian proxy organisation – release hostages and end the war.

RTÉ responded that Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst confirmed that RTÉ will not be withdrawing from this year’s Eurovision, and that he met the EBU on 9 May and “raised RTÉ’s concerns”.

RTÉ added: “There is a commitment from the EBU to have a wider discussion amongst members in due course.”