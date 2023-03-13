Those are the views of the keynote speaker for the inaugural lecture at Baroness Arlene Foster's new pro-union 'Together UK Foundation' to take place at Queen's University later this month.

The lecture will be given by Belfast born international academic, lawyer and entrepreneur Professor Cedric Bell, who has been invited to join the Advisory Board of the foundation.

The event at 7pm on 27 March will be livestreamed online and will have a small in person-audience.

Baroness Arlene Foster speaking at the launch of her Together UK Foundation.

Belfast born Professor Bell is Chairman and Chief Executive of the Cambridge International Group of academics, which provides training internationally in business and management.

Currently President of the Accra Business School in Ghana, he has also been Pro Vice-Chancellor of a large Malaysian University.

"I've always had a very strong connection with Northern Ireland," he said. "Obviously, I no longer live there but I take an interest in the Northern Ireland football team and the Ireland rugby team and always seek to try and support anything to do with Ireland and indeed, Northern Ireland, in particular, if I can through international opportunities that come my way."

He felt it was important to get involved with the foundation because he is not a politician.

"I feel that that someone who has a lot of experience with living in the UK but also internationally might be able to add an additional perspective."

The pro union case is still strong and there is no movement towards a border poll - but unionists would win one regardless, he believes.

He says there is much misunderstanding of NI. "I've never met anybody who hasn't come away from visiting Northern Ireland and hasn't been impressed by the warmth of the friendship that they received and the beauty of the country."

And the case for the union is not as well understood as it should be outside of NI, he believes.

"I think there has to be a major reset or rebranding of how we seek to win friends from the wider international and national communities."

The new middle ground "Northern Irish" identity will not be well served in a united Ireland, he says.

"It is better likely to be preserved in the union with the Scots, the Welsh and the English. I think it's more likely to be rapidly subsumed if there was a United Ireland."

And with many friends in the Republic, he is not sure they appreciate the financial cost to them of unification. "Do they realise the economic consequences for them in a United Ireland?" he asks.

He also foresees the possibility of an upsurge in violence after Irish unification.

"If you move to a United Ireland where both parts are together, and you have a substantial minority here - alienated - there would be consequences beyond the economic... [it] could well be that the outbreak of troubles in the United Ireland could adversely affect the good perception or reputation that the Republic currently has."

Professor Bell also particularly urged anyone under 30 who identifies with his values to contact the foundation and get involved.