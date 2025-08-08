Ex-Labour cabinet minister Alan Johnson on his love of writing, the Beatles, and his fondness for Northern Ireland

​At 15 he was stacking shelves at Tesco and dreaming of becoming a rock star.

​Five years later, 20-year-old Alan Johnson was married with three children, living in a council house and working as a postman.

Although always a union man, few could have imagined his mercurial rise through the ranks to become general secretary of the CWU (Communication Workers Union) and eventually into the corridors of power when, in 1997, he entered Westminster as Labour MP for Kingston Upon Hull West and Hessle.

Having served in both the Blair and Brown governments in a variety of roles, including home secretary, health secretary and education secretary, Alan retired in 2017. While some consider retirement a time to slow down and relax, he seized the opportunity to indulge his passion for writing and is now an award-winning author.

On Monday, he will visit Northern Ireland where, as part of Bangor’s Open House Festival, he will be in conversation with Stephen Walker, about his biography of former prime minister Harold Wilson. Ahead of the event, Alan reflected on the highs and lows of his career and reveals why his love of Northern Ireland almost led him to buy a house in County Down.

“I’m very fond of Northern Ireland,” he says. “My mother was born in Liverpool, but her mother was Irish. I’m not sure where my grandmother was born, although we’re fairly certain it was in Northern Ireland. My cousins did try to trace her origins but could find nothing. Northern Ireland is a beautiful country, and, at one time, we considered buying a house there. It was in a lovely location on Bangor’s coast and we’d fallen in love with it but, unfortunately, in the end, it didn’t work out.”

If Alan had been offered the role of secretary of state for Northern Ireland, would he have accepted?

“It was never offered but, yes, if it had been, I certainly would have accepted!”

Apart from a family link, Alan’s association with the province goes back to 1995, when as general secretary of the Communication Workers Union he helped create a legacy to murdered postal worker, Frank Kerr.

“During the ‘Troubles’ Frank was one of 16 postal workers who were killed whilst going about their business. He was murdered during an attack on Newry Sorting Office, such a terrible loss. Frank was an avid supporter of integrated education and, indeed, was rightly proud of his involvement with the establishment of Shimna Integrated College in County Down. Our members decided that, in his memory, we would donate funds to the college and help them construct a library of conflict resolution as well as buy a school bus.”

His literary career began in 2013 with the publication of “This Boy: A Memoir of a Childhood”. Told with a dry, self-deprecating humour, the book paints a harrowing account of life for a single-parent family in 1950/60s London. It went on to win the Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Prize as well as Britain’s top political writing award, the Orwell Prize.

Do young people today have an easier life?

“People of my generation, aka ‘boomers’, often had to endure physical hardships, such as freezing cold houses. We had no central heating, no running hot water and no indoor toilet. Our homes were damp and in winter, ice formed inside the windows. I’m glad the squalor has gone but I think the definition of ‘deprivation’ has changed. Kids today might complain of having just one bathroom instead of two whereas we had none!

"So, I suppose, in one sense they are better off.

"But each generation could say the same. For example, my first wife and I moved into a council house when I was 19 whereas my mother waited her whole life and never got a council house.

"Today’s youth may not face the same hardships but that doesn’t mean they have an easier life. Their challenges are simply different. For example, in my day, a job was for life. I left school at 15 and a few years later, walked into a job with the post office and had a healthy retirement pension at the end of it. That kind of ‘safe employment’ has dropped away. To be honest, given the importance placed on ‘qualifications’ I don’t think kids today could do what I did.

Former Labour cabinet minister Alan Johnson will be in Bangor on Monday to promote his latest publication, a biography of Harold Wilson

"Then, of course, they have to deal with the poison of social media which is responsible for a lot of anxiety and stress. The good thing is that more youngsters can go on to higher education but life is certainly not easier.”

His second volume of memoirs, “Please Mr Postman” (2014), covers his time with the post office and as a union representative, earning him the Specsavers National Book Award “Autobiography of the Year”. In 2016, “The Long and Winding Road” reflects on his role as a politician in Parliament, while his fourth and final memoir, “In My Life” shares his lifelong interest in music.

All four of the titles of his autobiographies were taken from songs written or performed by the Beatles.

“As you can tell, I’m a big Beatles fan!” he laughs, “My generation went through the birth of rock and roll, and the Beatles dominated it. They were a phenomenal success!”

Conversation turns to his biography, “Harold Wilson”.

Why choose Harold Wilson as his subject?

“The publisher asked if I’d be interested in writing a biography and he gave me to two options, James Callaghan or Harold Wilson. I choose the latter mainly because he was such a major figure in my youth.

"I should point out that, this is a ‘concise’ biography, not one of the huge tomes usually associated with the genre. It’s much more readable!

"Harold Wilson was as much a part of the sixties political scene as the Beatles were of music. I’d always liked him but during research for the book, everyone spoke so highly of him that I came away having even more respect for the man. He was a brilliant student, brilliant in the civil service, and was a cabinet minister at just 31.

"When you look at what he accomplished, especially the outlaw of racial discrimination, abolishment of the death penalty, and he introduced the Open University, he had every reason to be proud but, in reality, he was known for his modesty and was totally without pomposity. He was a true man of the people.”

Was he a Beatles fan?

“No, he was more of a Gilbert and Sullivan man,” he laughs.

“But he was well attuned to popular culture and was able to grasp the significance of their impact on the music industry and the individual fan. When he stepped down at just 60, he became the only PM to go at his own choosing.”

Why did he retire so early?

“There are a lot of rumours surrounding that. Some say it was down to health but the reason he left at 60 was because, many years before, he’d promised his wife Mary that he would retire at that age. Don’t forget, when the couple met, Mary thought she was marrying an Oxford don. She had no idea she’d end up married to a prime minister.”

As well as his memoirs, Alan has turned his pen to fiction, creating a trilogy of highly successful crime novels featuring protagonist Detective Louise Mangan. He is currently working on a fourth but, for now, the details remain a mystery.

Does he miss politics?

“No!” he says. “I love the freedom of what I do. I get to sit, look out over the East Yorkshire dales and think about what I’m going to write.”

Does he have a fixed writing routine?

“Yes, I spend three or fours per day writing. That’s every day, including Christmas! I don’t do more than that because after four hours, I find it gets a bit stale.

"Of course, writing my memoirs or a biography is vastly different to writing fiction. In the former, the material is all there, you just have to get it down in a way that’s entertaining and readable. But with fiction, you must create an entire world, construct characters and a believable plot. That can be challenging."

Does he ever suffer ‘writer’s block’?

“No, never. Things might get a bit slow, but if that happens, I simply get up, walk around and it usually starts to flow again.”

l Alan Johnson: In conversation with Stephen Walker, takes place on Monday (August 11) at The Court House, 16 Quay Street, Bangor. For further info visit – www.openhousefestival.com.