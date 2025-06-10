An ex-Presbyterian moderator says that church membership, income and trainee ministers are all in decline and there is less tolerance to its voice in society due to church scandals.

Speaking as Convenor of the General Council of the church, Rev Dr David Bruce summarised the "realities" that the church is facing.

"Membership numbers across the denomination have been decreasing over many years," he said, "although there are in several Presbyteries, some signs that the curve has flattened, and there is new growth."

He said that "with these reduced numbers, financial resources are consequently more limited," but added that they remain confident that finances will be found for important work.

"There are more vacancies than ministers, and this remains a perpetual challenge," he added, but said the level of recruitment for new students is being addressed by the Council for Training in Ministry.

Rev Bruce also noted that the church's voice is now less welcome in society.

"There is less willingness in wider society to tolerate a biblical voice – but that voice needs to find its tone, regain its confidence and be willing to engage where there is deep disagreement with us."

He therefore challenged listeners to live up to their own standards.

"There is no better explanation of the gospel to a stranger or even a sceptic, than the people who profess to believe it."

And he acknowledged that scandals in churches generally have undermined the church's credibility.

"Scandals have dealt a crushing blow to the credibility of Christian witness on this island and beyond. This will take generations to rebuild for all denominations, and remains as a shameful blemish upon the testimony of the church."

Meanwhile, a representative of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) has addressed the assembly as a new partner denomination.

Rev Andrew Smith, who previously served as an Irish Presbyterian Minister, is now on staff at Central Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, New York.

The denomination began when in 1980 leaders from two major US Presbyterian denominations became "concerned about a creeping theological liberalism in their respective denominations" he said.

Their goal was to form a denomination that "remained faithful to the Bible," and "the historic Christian confessions".