Ex-Northern Ireland Secretary suggests ‘there may be grounds’ soon to call a referendum on Irish re-unification

Shaun Woodward made the suggestion this morning on Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

Mr Woodward was the Labour government’s last NI secretary (the Westminster government’s top figure in the Province) holding the post for almost three years from summer 2007, until a change of government put Tory MP Owen Paterson in charge.

Mr Woodward said this morning that “the tea-leaves are undoubtedly pointing in the direction of suggesting there may be grounds for holding the referendum”.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shaun Woodward pictured in 2008

The News Letter has reported many times in recent years about the conditions necessary for a border poll being called.

MORE TO FOLLOW.