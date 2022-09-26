Ex-Northern Ireland Secretary suggests ‘there may be grounds’ soon to call a referendum on Irish re-unification
A former Northern Ireland Secretary has indicated that the time for holding a border poll may soon be upon us.
Shaun Woodward made the suggestion this morning on Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.
Mr Woodward was the Labour government’s last NI secretary (the Westminster government’s top figure in the Province) holding the post for almost three years from summer 2007, until a change of government put Tory MP Owen Paterson in charge.
Mr Woodward said this morning that “the tea-leaves are undoubtedly pointing in the direction of suggesting there may be grounds for holding the referendum”.
The News Letter has reported many times in recent years about the conditions necessary for a border poll being called.
