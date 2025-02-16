Ex-PM Sir John Major warns of ‘dangerous world’ if US does not stand behind allies

File photo dated 29/02/24 of Sir John Major delivering the keynote speech at the 2024 Global Soft Power Summit at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

​A world in which the United States does not support its allies will be "rather more dangerous", former prime minister Sir John Major warned.

He said democracy is under threat and "tin-pot dictators" would be emboldened if Donald Trump rushes into a peace deal that leaves Vladimir Putin in control of Ukrainian territory.

And he said if the US "retreats towards isolation" it would leave the door open for China and Russia to wield increased influence.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the world is changing and that it's reshaping, that it may not be reshaping in a way that's congenial to the West and that it's a very unsettled time indeed," Sir John said.

Speaking to the BBC's The World This Weekend he said: "The President's phone call to Putin, in which we learned that negotiations to end the war would start immediately. There had been no consultation with Ukraine or anyone else. "He then made concessions to Russia , which I think is fairly unprecedented, having made perfectly clear that the US troops would not defend Ukraine , that Russia might be able to keep land that Putin had taken by force, that Ukraine would not be able to join Nato .

"These were all unilateral remarks from the present administration in the United States to the world. Yet consider what happens if Russia can claim a win: China is going to notice that, and so will the world, and so will every tin-pot dictator around the world. If America is not to stand behind its allies in the way the world has previously seen, then we are moving into a wholly different and in my view, rather more dangerous world."

Sir John warned that if a "very aggressive" Russia was to "succeed in their adventure in Ukraine , no doubt they would be elsewhere before too long".

He suggested that "if America behaves in this fashion and retreats towards isolation, she leaves the door open to China and Russia ".