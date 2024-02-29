Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald will bring options for setting the regional rate to the executive today

It means that the part of the bill set by Stormont will go up roughly in line with inflation.

The Assembly is expected to rubber stamp the rise this afternoon.

It comes amid a demand from the UK Government for Stormont to raise an additional £113 million of its own revenues in the coming financial year.

Ms Archibald said: “The Executive’s recommendation to the Assembly should be seen as a clear demonstration that we recognise the role we have to play to ensure our finances are on a more sustainable footing.

“And working together as an executive we will be better placed to meet the challenges of delivering high quality public services.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said: “We know that there are a huge number of families in Northern Ireland that are under significant financial pressure”.

“That is why we have been working so hard, including with the Treasury and the UK government, to make representations on this. And that’s why we do believe that today’s decision will keep costs to families at an absolute minimum. It means that on a domestic property with an average capital value of £123,000 they would pay just under £2 more a month. We understand absolutely that families are under pressure, families are concerned, there’s also local government rates increases and this will mean that there is a very small and minimal increase in terms of what they have to pay.

“For businesses with a rateable value of £50,000 it will mean an additional £10.73 per week. I want to reassure households and businesses that the existing £350 million of rates support that is in place will still be there to help them in the year ahead.

The 4% increase is significantly less than the increase passed by most councils in Northern Ireland, who have already set their part of the property tax.

Lisburn and Castlereagh was the only council with a rate increase below 4% – with Mid and East Antrim’s tariff going up almost 10% for homes and 12% for businesses.

While a larger increase in rates could in theory bring more money into Stormont coffers, it could potentially reduce revenue by adding pressure on struggling businesses and homes with more people unable to pay.

11,000 ratepayers in Northern Ireland currently have a repayment plan for rates debts.

Rates bills – a property tax – account for 5% of Stormont’s spending and 75% of council spending.

If the Executive agrees a rate today -it will have to be approved by the Assembly. Legislation needs to be agreed and passed before bills go out - which means it needs to be agreed and set by politicians in the next couple of weeks. Councils won't get their money until that happens.

The rates system was reviewed this year at behest of Secretary of State - including in relation to rates relief.75% of businesses in Northern Ireland benefit from a form of rates relief such as small business rates relief. That is a discount aimed at businesses with a property rental value of less than £15,000.

Disparities in rates bills across Northern Ireland are complex – as it depends on factors such as the property values in each district. For example one council area like Lisburn might have high property values – but strike a lower district rate – and vice-versa in councils like Derry and Strabane.Some business sectors benefit more than others from rates relief – around 65% of the hospitality sector get Small Business Rates Relief – 57% of pubs benefit.Manufacturing businesses get an Industrial Derating relief, which provides a 70% reduction of the normal rate for the parts of the property deemed to be used in the industrial process.

People in Northern Ireland pay less rates than in England, however some argue this is because wages are lower here than in other parts of the United Kingdom. Over £1.5bn has been gathered this financial year to date - £140m more than last year with another month still to go.