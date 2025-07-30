Executive row brewing as DUP say Mike Nesbitt's gender clinic plans haven't been signed off by ministers
The party says that the UUP leader had agreed to bring details of his plans before other ministers – but that has not happened.
A new amalgamated transgender service, catering for anyone referred there regardless of age, was announced by the LGBTQ+ lobby group The Rainbow Project last week, and subsequently confirmed by the health minister.
Mr Nesbitt says he “set out the ongoing work on gender Identity services” in a statement when Stormont agreed a ban on puberty blockers – but has avoided a direct question about whether his decision to give £806,000 funding to the ‘Lifespan’ service was brought before Executive colleagues.
The DUP says that when the puberty blocker ban was discussed by ministers, Mr Nesbitt “also agreed to bring back further information on his gender identity service proposals”. A party spokesperson said: “As yet, this has not been provided. No decision was taken by the Executive on this basis.”
Controversial decisions can require approval by the multi-party Executive. The Department of Health argues that it is not providing a new service, but merging two existing services (for adults and children) into one.
“Nothing has changed in terms of criteria from the model of care that has been in place for many years and spanning several Ministers of Health”, a spokesperson said.
In a statement to the News Letter Mr Nesbitt said: “It is a matter of public record that on 5 December 2024, I recommended Executive colleagues approve an indefinite UK-wide order to prevent new patients aged under 18 from beginning to take puberty blockers for the purposes of gender incongruence and/or gender dysphoria, under the care of private prescribers. I also set out the ongoing work on gender Identity services for transgender people living in NI to ensure that appropriate advice and support is available to individuals and their families. The investment confirmed last week is the outcome of this work”.
