Uncertainty over the payments, which are already making their way to households elsewhere in the UK, was raised in Parliament on Wednesday by the Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

The DUP woman insisted the government had already agreed that the energy bill discount would be advanced as a £400 lump sum in November.

But she is now calling for ministers to step in to provide clarity after the Utility Regulator cast doubt on the timing of the discounts, warning that any payments may not be forthcoming until the new year.

Delay on paying out £400 inexcusable

There is also confusion over whether the money will come as one lump sum or in several smaller instalments.

In a statement, Ms Lockhart said: "It is inexcusable that the Government is potentially reneging on commitments made to deliver this payment in a timely fashion."