Family of ex-Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson are entitled to 'all information' about his death from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

Sinn Fein leaders Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness pictured at Stormont with Denis Donaldson in 2005. Mr Donaldson's family say they are entitled to all information about his murder in 2006.

​The family of Denis Donaldson have said they are entitled to "any and all" information about his death held by authorities on both sides of the border, a lawyer representing his family has said.

Mr Donaldson was murdered in Donegal in 2006 after it emerged he had been was working for police and M15 inside Sinn Féin.

On Friday, the Donaldson family called for a public inquiry into the murder, after Gerry Adams won a libel case in Dublin against the BBC in relation to the issue.

Family lawyer Enda McGarrity, said: "I think probably the most galling thing is the fact that they haven't been able to get their own investigation while five weeks was devoted to a trial for an issue which is periphery to the actual issue.” He said the family had not supported either side in the libel action and viewed it as "not their fight".

A Garda probe was launched following Mr Donaldson's murder, and his inquest adjourned 27 times.

Mr McGarrity said the family believe the investigation is "too narrow", and that authorities both in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland have key information, such as Mr Donaldson's personal journal.

"There are circumstances where delay gets to the point of being beyond the pale and the family have waited 19 years already so justice delayed in a sense is justice denied,” he told the BBC.

Irish Justice Minister, Jim O'Callaghan said it was “regrettable” that it has not been possible to bring those responsible to court.