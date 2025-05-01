Fate of Kneecap gig raised at Belfast City Council: 'This is not about orange and green - it is about right and wrong'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The behaviour of Kneecap has been condemned by Belfast councillors at a meeting tonight, whilst one said the group is the victim of a “witch-hunt”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast City Council representatives were debating the recent controversy surrounding the republican rap group, in the context of an upcoming 40,000-ticket gig at the council-owned Boucher Playing Fields this summer.

The furore arises from footage – which is under investigation by counter-terror police – of a band member telling a crowd “the only good Tory is a dead Tory; kill your local MP” at a gig, and depicting member Mo Chara clad in the flag of Hezbollah telling a crowd “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has since said it does not support Hamas or Hezbollah, and rejected “any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

Members of Kneecap arrive at their Belfast Premiere at the Omniplex, Kennedy Centre, Falls Road, Belfast, August 2024. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The matter was raised for debate by DUP councillor Ruth Brooks who said: “When an act is under police investigation for incitement to violence, when their rhetoric mirrors events and threats that many of us have lived through and are living through, that’s not just controversial: it’s a breach of the standards set [in the council’s agreement with the gig promoter].”

She added that she wanted a special meeting to be convened to discuss the issue, once legal advice has been obtained about the upcoming gig.

Sinn Fein councillor Tomas O Neill then rose to give a speech – which was entirely in Irish. An English translation was requested, but refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance councillor Tara Brooks said: “I love rap music, and part of the power of rap music is it is quite often transgressive and it pushes boundaries and it can shake us out of our complacency.

"But all artists and public figures have to take responsibility for what they say publicly, and I think Kneecap have crossed a line here.

"There’s no place for glorifying the terrorists who perpetrated the horrific 7th of October attacks in Israel, or for calling for violence on politicians.”

But she added this is “distracting” from the main issue: “the shocking violence being committed against civilians in Gaza”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said: “The militancy of the republican movement has an awful lot to answer [for] in how we impress on the youth of today what we want tomorrow to look like.”

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said that the “kill your local MP” comment had been an “off-hand” one, accusing the group’s critics of “faux outrage”. Kneecap, he said, are victims of a “witch-hunt”.

Sinn Fein councillor, and erstwhile mayor, Ryan Murphy said “Kneecap have clarified their position and they’ve apologised”. He too said “the real crux” of the issue is the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, adding: “We won’t be supporting any calls within this council that would attempt to censor those who speak out against that injustice.”

DUP councillor Dean McCullough said: “Let me be absolutely clear: Kneecap, as much as I disagree with them, as much as I disagree with their views on Gaza and the Middle East, I will defend their right not only to hold those views but to express those views – when those views are legitimate and within the parameters of the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However “what we will not accept” he added were “alleged comments to kill your MP”. He said if any loyalist band had led such a chant, he and his party would condemn it.

At one point his colleague (and group leader) Sarah Bunting said: “It’s not about green and orange – it’s about right and wrong, and whether we as a council have taken seriously our duty to protect the integrity and safety of our civic spaces.”

When it came down to a vote, 31 councillors voted against Ruth Brooks’ proposal, while only 26 voted for.