Fault lies with belligerent and begrudging approach: Farry

The North Down MP said the action by Liz Truss and the government was “unwanted and unwarranted”.

Mr Farry continued: “Everyone is frustrated at the slow pace of progress over the past 12 months. The EU should display greater flexibility. However, the primary fault lies with the belligerent and begrudging approach taken by the UK government.

“A clear majority of the electorate, MLAs and the business community favour a pragmatic approach. This confrontational approach is clearly at odds with opinion in Northern Ireland which begs the question as to why it is happening?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Farry responds after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss set out her intention to bring forward legislation within weeks scrapping parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland in the House of Commons, London. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor /PA Wire

He said the legislation from the foreign secretary would “break and undermine international law while risking a trade war with the EU at a time when the UK economy is weak and vulnerable”.

The Alliance MP added: “Any action or even threat that takes Northern Ireland out of the single market, including disapplying the jurisdiction of the ECJ (European Court of Justice) will undermine our region as an investment location. It would also lead to even greater political instability. The way forward lies in mutual agreement between the UK and EU around legal and sustainable solutions.”

Speaking in the House of Commons SDLP MP Claire Hanna said it was telling that Ms Truss quoted opinion polling from Northern Ireland on the protocol.

The South Belfast MP said Ms Truss should instead consider the recent Assembly election results, which showed a substantial majority of people voting for parties that supported the protocol.

Her party colleague and recently elected MLA for South Belfast Matthew O’Toole said it was a “cynical line” by Ms Truss to argue all NI parties believe the protocol was not working.

Business organisations in Northern Ireland expressed support for the UK government continuing to negotiate with Brussels instead of unilateral action.

Retail NI’s Glyn Roberts said what was needed was “an agreed co-designed solution” to the protocol challenges created by both the UK and the EU.

“Retail NI would encourage the UK government and EU to continue the negotiations with a new sense of urgency. We look forward to further engagement with ministers this week in London on this statement.

“The local business community certainly needs certainty and stability and not ongoing disputes on the protocol.”