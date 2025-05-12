DUP MLA Diane Forsythe.

Women in the DUP’s Assembly team have asked for MLAs who sponsored a trans event in Stormont to “reconsider” their support after organisers encouraged attendees to use the toilets which best aligned with their gender identity.

However, one of the MLAs involved – Independent Unionist MLA Claire Sugden – hit back at the DUP by asking whether they had signed off Stormont’s mixed-sex toilets policy.

On Monday morning, the DUP’s Diane Forsythe said a Rainbow Project trans rights event in Stormont’s Long Gallery “raises huge concerns”.

The South Down MLA said: “This event has an extremely rigid Code of Conduct imposed by its organisers for anyone wishing to attend, including the removal from the event of anyone who dares to express dissent or any gender critical views.

“The irony that such a code of conduct should be imposed on an event billed by organisers as ‘just a conversation’ should not be lost on anyone.

“On the other hand, attendees are being encouraged to use women only facilities in this building today, including whichever toilets they feel best aligned to their gender.

“Parliament Buildings facilities are used by members of the assembly, staff, members of public, including a number of school visits of children, many of whom have expressed concerns over this and how it makes them feel uncomfortable. Women and young girls who use this building should feel safe in female only spaces”.

She said she had emailed the MLAs who sponsored the event – including Ms Sugden – “on behalf of all of our female DUP MLAs asking them to reconsider their support”. The DUP MLA said that sponsors and organisers of an event “are ultimately responsible for the conduct of their employees and guests during events”.