Party sources pointed out that Mr Heaton-Harris, who once described himself as a “fierce eurosceptic”, belongs to the European Research Group – a cohort of Tory MPs who have taken a robust line in opposing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris joins a new Cabinet with a number of eurosceptic ministers, boosting DUP hopes that the new Prime Minister and her Government will resist pressure from Brussels, Dublin and Washington to abandon plans to bring in legislation to radically change the Protocol.

Last night, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Mr Heaton-Harris on his appointment and said his own party would request an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State.

Christopher Heaton-Harris

Sir Jeffrey said: “Like England, Scotland and Wales, we require action with the firepower of the UK Treasury to get businesses and households through this winter of soaring costs.

“Northern Ireland is further hampered in this cost-of-living crisis due to the NI Protocol inflating costs of businesses and consumers as well. This is exactly why we need to see the Secretary of State working to replace the Protocol with arrangements that unionists can support.”

Fellow Tory eurosceptics the Bruges Group said the appointment of Mr Heaton-Harris was a “clear indication that Truss is serious about NI’s position within the United Kingdom”.

The junior minister many expected to be appointed NI Secretary, Conor Burns, tweeted his congratulations to Mr Heaton-Harris, and added: “Chris is a good man and a friend. Look forward to supporting him in the chamber.”