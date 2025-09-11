Final warning for PSNI officer who had relationship with domestic abuse victim

A PSNI officer has received a final written warning after a Police Ombudsman investigation found he had a relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met while on duty.

The relationship took place in 2013 and emerged in 2022 when police received information that the officer had become involved with a woman who had reported allegations of repeated assaults against her former partner.

The ombudsman’s office said the victim’s first interaction with the officer was at a police station when she made her report of domestic abuse.

She did not make a formal statement at that time and the police officer agreed to contact her by phone.

In one of two subsequent phone calls, the victim made a further disclosure that her ex-partner had assaulted her again that day.

The police officer then attended the victim’s home by arrangement, where she confirmed that she did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings and the case was closed.

It was at the end of this visit that the officer asked the woman if she would go out with him and gave her his personal mobile number.

A consensual, sexual relationship began which lasted for approximately one month and took place while the officer was off duty.

When the relationship ended, there was no further contact between the officer and the woman.

When interviewed by Police Ombudsman investigators, the officer admitted the relationship, believing that as no further police action was being taken about the domestic abuse allegation, he could contact the victim in a personal capacity.

He disputed that he had asked the woman out on a date on the day that the case was closed, but accepted that the relationship was inappropriate.

Originally considered by the PSNI’s Anti-Corruption Unit, the issue was subsequently referred to the Police Ombudsman for investigation.

“As soon as this police officer moved his interaction with the victim from the professional to the personal, seeking to initiate a relationship, his conduct became inappropriate,” said Nikki Davis, director of investigations with the Police Ombudsman’s Office.

“This was exacerbated by the fact that the victim in this case had made serious allegations of domestic abuse.”

She added: “We know there are barriers to victims reporting domestic abuse to police, we know that these disclosures take enormous courage and often happen after a victim has experienced abuse for a sustained period.

“This means that it is critical that any victim has the confidence and trust in police to come forward and make that disclosure.

“Regardless of whether the victim in this case chose to pursue a criminal case, she was vulnerable, and she should have been able to trust that the police officer investigating her allegations would treat her with respect and not attempt to exploit the situation for his own gain.”

A file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) which determined that it did not meet the test for prosecution on evidential grounds, following which a file was submitted to the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department.

The PSNI misconduct panel found that by commencing a sexual relationship with a vulnerable victim of domestic violence he had met in the course of his duties, the police officer’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, and he had breached the code of ethics.