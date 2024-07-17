Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald makes case for more funding for NI in meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald looked forward to a ‘constructive’ relationship with Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Stormont's finance minister has pressed Chancellor Rachel Reeves on the need for additional funding for public sector pay awards in Northern Ireland.

Caoimhe Archibald said the meeting on Wednesday was a chance to “reset relationships” with the Treasury.

Ms Archibald was joined by First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly in the first face-to-face meeting with the chancellor since Labour's general election victory.

Public finances in Northern Ireland have been under strain for several years, with Stormont parties consistently appealing for more funding for the province.

Ms Archibald said: “I welcomed the opportunity to have a meeting with the new Chancellor Rachel Reeves and look forward to having a constructive relationship working together to deliver the necessary funding to deliver the best possible public services.

“However, I did express concerns about our overall finances and the need for additional funding for public sector pay awards, including to meet pay review body recommendations.

“While good progress has been made in relation to the fiscal framework, work must continue as a priority and our finances must be put on a sustainable footing.

“Certainty of funding is crucial for effective planning and delivery of public services.

“I look forward to resetting relationships with the chancellor and working together in the time ahead to deliver the public services that we need.”

Ms O'Neill said she made the case for “fair funding for health, education, and public services” during the meeting with Ms Reeves.

In a social media post, she said: “People here work hard and pay their taxes, they rightfully deserve access to first-class public services.