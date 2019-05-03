First councillors announced for Carrick Castle DEA

The first elected members have been declared for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The Deputy Returning Officer announced the first preference votes for the Carrick Castle DEA.

A total of 5,721 votes were polled with 68 of these votes being rejected.

The quota is 943.

Billy Ashe (DUP) 1069

Lauren Gray (Alliance) 1210

Si Harvey (Democrats and Veterans) 265

Cheryl Johnston (DUP) 953

Noel Jordan (Independent) 431

John Kennedy (UKIP) 104

Jim McCaw (PUP) 119

John McDermott (UUP) 445

Robin Stewart (UUP) 813

Nicholas Wady (Independent) 244

Billy Ashe, Lauren Gray and Cheryl Johnston have been elected at this stage.

Speaking to the Carrick Times, Lauren Gray said: “This is a great result. I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. We had three Alliance councillors last time round and we would be hoping to increase our representation this year.”

Billy Ashe said he was delighted after being returned to the local authority. The DUP representative said: “I wish to thank everyone who has put their trust in us again. I’m looking forward to serving the people of Carrick and across the borough. With the city deal recently announced, this is an exciting time for the borough.”

Cheryl Johnston, who has served as Deputy Mayor for the last two years, said: “I am overwhelmed by the result. My vote has doubled since 2014 and I can’t thank the people enough for putting their trust in me.

“I am looking forward to working for residents for the next four years.”