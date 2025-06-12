First Minister and Deputy First Minister to attend the East-West Council in Belfast today
The East-West Council is a forum for key representatives from government, civil society and businesses from across the UK to advance shared opportunities and address shared challenges.
Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly will attend the meeting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive .
It is the first sitting of the council in Northern Ireland under the current UK Government.
It will be co-chaired by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn , and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden.
Mr Benn said: "The first East-West Council to take place under this Government will strengthen East-West collaboration to benefit the community and voluntary sector and boost trade not only in Northern Ireland , but across the UK."
Northern Ireland Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson will also announce the UK Government's new Connect Fund , which provides up to £1 million for the region's voluntary and community sector.
The East-West Council will also hear from Intertrade UK, another body formed through the Safeguarding the Union command paper, on their programme of work to facilitate and boost trade across the UK.