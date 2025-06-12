First Minister and Deputy First Minister to attend the East-West Council in Belfast today

First Minister Michelle O'Neill (right) and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly at Stormont Castle, Belfast. The First Minister and Deputy First Minister will attend the East-West Council in Belfast. (File image)

The First Minister and Deputy First Minister will attend the East-West Council in Belfast on Thursday, June 12

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East-West Council is a forum for key representatives from government, civil society and businesses from across the UK to advance shared opportunities and address shared challenges.

Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly will attend the meeting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Executive .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first sitting of the council in Northern Ireland under the current UK Government.

It will be co-chaired by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn , and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden.

Mr Benn said: "The first East-West Council to take place under this Government will strengthen East-West collaboration to benefit the community and voluntary sector and boost trade not only in Northern Ireland , but across the UK."

Northern Ireland Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Fleur Anderson will also announce the UK Government's new Connect Fund , which provides up to £1 million for the region's voluntary and community sector.