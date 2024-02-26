Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will be attending her first Northern Ireland game at the south Belfast venue. She will be joined by DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

On Saturday, Ms Little-Pengelly accompanied her party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as they watched the Ireland rugby team beat Wales in a Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormont junior ministers Aisling O’Reilly, from Sinn Fein, and the DUP’s Pam Cameron will also attend the Northern Ireland Women’s Uefa Women’s Nations League second leg play-off game against Montenegro on Tuesday evening.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill will be among guests at Windsor Park for a Northern Ireland Women’s football match on Tuesday

Then-Stormont sports minister Caral Ni Chuilin became the first senior Sinn Fein politician to attend a Northern Ireland game at Windsor Park in 2011.

The late Martin McGuinness attended a Northern Ireland match in France in 2016 during the European Championships tournament when he was deputy First Minister.

Meanwhile, New GAA president Jarlath Burns will also be at the game on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burns hailed the “excellent relationship” between the IFA and GAA.

He said while it would not be his first visit to Windsor Park, he said it was significant that Tuesday would be his first national engagement as GAA president.