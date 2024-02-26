First Minister Michelle O’Neill and new GAA president Jarlath Burns to attend Northern Ireland match at Windsor Park
Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will be attending her first Northern Ireland game at the south Belfast venue. She will be joined by DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.
On Saturday, Ms Little-Pengelly accompanied her party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as they watched the Ireland rugby team beat Wales in a Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Stormont junior ministers Aisling O’Reilly, from Sinn Fein, and the DUP’s Pam Cameron will also attend the Northern Ireland Women’s Uefa Women’s Nations League second leg play-off game against Montenegro on Tuesday evening.
Then-Stormont sports minister Caral Ni Chuilin became the first senior Sinn Fein politician to attend a Northern Ireland game at Windsor Park in 2011.
The late Martin McGuinness attended a Northern Ireland match in France in 2016 during the European Championships tournament when he was deputy First Minister.
Meanwhile, New GAA president Jarlath Burns will also be at the game on Tuesday.
Mr Burns hailed the “excellent relationship” between the IFA and GAA.
He said while it would not be his first visit to Windsor Park, he said it was significant that Tuesday would be his first national engagement as GAA president.
“My first official engagement as president nationally will be to go to that match in Windsor Park and I think that’s an important statement to send out to the people of Northern Ireland that the GAA is inclusive and that we support all sport in the north,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.