First Minister Michelle O'Neill's appearance at commemoration for IRA men killed by own bomb slammed by victims group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michelle O’Neill has been slammed for laying a wreath at an event commemorating IRA men killed by their own bomb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A leading victims group described her graveside appearance as “further illustration of Sinn Féin’s inexplicable links to the Provisional IRA”, adding: “These are not the actions of a fully democratic party.”

In December 1971, three men – Jim Sheridan, John Bateson and Martin Lee – were killed when a bomb they were carrying detonated as they travelled through Magherafelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio were members of the IRA’s South Derry Brigade, and the paramilitary group stated they were on "active service” at the time.

Last week a graveside commemoration was held for the 53rd anniversary of the deaths of the three would-be bombers – and First Minister Michelle O’Neill appeared.

Images shared by Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson showed the First Minister speaking near the IRA men’s graves while an Irish flag fluttered in the background.

A former mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Mr Bateson stated that Mrs O’Neill also laid a wreath with relatives of one of the dead men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the councillor stated that he was “privileged to have First Minister Michelle O’Neill lay a wreath with Granny Bateson today on the 53rd anniversary of Óglaigh Johnny Bateson, Jim Sheridan and Martin Lee”.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill shown at the IRA commemoration last week, in an image shared by Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson.

He also shared a message in the Irish language that translates as “they died for Irish freedom”.

Last month Mrs O’Neill made history by attending a Remembrance service in Belfast, stating at the time she wanted to be a “First Minister for all”.

For Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), her appearance at last week’s IRA commemoration shows that the Remembrance event was little more than a “tactical decision” set up for “naive individuals to swallow”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that three young men aged under the age of 20 years died is nothing to rejoice, but we do mourn the way they chose to live,” said Mr Donaldson.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson said the First Minister laid a wreath with the family of one would-be bomber.

"They left their homes that day with murder in their hearts – mercifully, other innocents were spared their intent.