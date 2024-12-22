First Minister Michelle O'Neill's appearance at commemoration for IRA men killed by own bomb slammed by victims group
A leading victims group described her graveside appearance as “further illustration of Sinn Féin’s inexplicable links to the Provisional IRA”, adding: “These are not the actions of a fully democratic party.”
In December 1971, three men – Jim Sheridan, John Bateson and Martin Lee – were killed when a bomb they were carrying detonated as they travelled through Magherafelt.
The trio were members of the IRA’s South Derry Brigade, and the paramilitary group stated they were on "active service” at the time.
Last week a graveside commemoration was held for the 53rd anniversary of the deaths of the three would-be bombers – and First Minister Michelle O’Neill appeared.
Images shared by Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson showed the First Minister speaking near the IRA men’s graves while an Irish flag fluttered in the background.
A former mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Mr Bateson stated that Mrs O’Neill also laid a wreath with relatives of one of the dead men.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the councillor stated that he was “privileged to have First Minister Michelle O’Neill lay a wreath with Granny Bateson today on the 53rd anniversary of Óglaigh Johnny Bateson, Jim Sheridan and Martin Lee”.
He also shared a message in the Irish language that translates as “they died for Irish freedom”.
Last month Mrs O’Neill made history by attending a Remembrance service in Belfast, stating at the time she wanted to be a “First Minister for all”.
For Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), her appearance at last week’s IRA commemoration shows that the Remembrance event was little more than a “tactical decision” set up for “naive individuals to swallow”.
“The fact that three young men aged under the age of 20 years died is nothing to rejoice, but we do mourn the way they chose to live,” said Mr Donaldson.
"They left their homes that day with murder in their hearts – mercifully, other innocents were spared their intent.
“The First Minister’s attendance will be viewed by innocent victims as further illustration of Sinn Fein’s inextricable links to the Provisional IRA. These are not the actions of a fully democratic party.”