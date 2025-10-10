​​Five veteran unionist figures who played a role in forging the Good Friday Agreement have issued a joint statement denouncing the recent move to spread the Irish language across Belfast City Council's area.

The group said that republicans have not honoured the "word or spirit" of the agreement, and that Sinn Fein's current effort to "impose" the language officially across the city – "aided and abetted" by Alliance – amounts to a breach of the deal.

Writing in today’s News Letter, see below, the five say that "the extent of unease and anger right across unionism” over the issue “should not be under-estimated".

As reported, on October 1 the city council voted to put bilingual signs on every council-owned building, park, playground, leisure centre and sports pitch, including unionist areas where the language is essentially unknown.

Dual language sign in Newry Mourne and Down District Council. The Ulster Unionist veterans writing in today's News Letter say that unionism needs to wake up to the fact that Irish language policy in Belfast is just the thin end of the wedge

The council's logo will also be reworked to be bilingual.

DUP group leader on the council Sarah Bunting has previously suggested that the price of all this will possibly be met by bumping up the city’s rates bills, saying: “We’re spending money like it’s going out of fashion on a fantasy programme."

Now the five signatories of the letter , click here to read it in full, objecting to this have said: "Unionism needs to wake up to the fact that this is just the thin end of the wedge."

The end objective, they argue, is "to remove any vestige of Britishness from our country".

Belfast City Hall, the home of Belfast City Council, which is currently planning a blitz of bilingual signs across its area