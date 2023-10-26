All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Flag of group considered to be a terrorist organisation in Europe and America displayed at Glasgow Celtic vs Atletico Madrid match

Among the sea of Palestine flags at the Celtic v Atletico Madrid match were two belonging to an organisation that is registered as a proscribed terrorist group in the USA and EU.
By Adam Kula
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 19:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The group in question is the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Some videos have circulated online purporting to show members taking place in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel; the News Letter has not yet confirmed these, and is seeking to do so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group is not, however, proscribed in the UK (only its cousin, the PLFP-GC, is proscribed).

Most Popular
The PFLP flags on display last night - the original red one, and a customised Celtic one aboveThe PFLP flags on display last night - the original red one, and a customised Celtic one above
The PFLP flags on display last night - the original red one, and a customised Celtic one above

Given last night’s match was played at Edinburgh, it is unlikely police action over those flags will be forthcoming.

The flag has made an appearance at recent demonstrations in Northern Ireland; see here –

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the USA says the PFLP was involved in the last major Palestinian intifada (uprising) from 2000 to 2005, when it carried out suicide attacks. Most recently, it killed an Israeli teen and injured multiple others in a 2019 attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The office says: “It combines Arab nationalism with Marxist-Leninist ideology, viewing the destruction of Israel as integral to the struggle to remove Western capitalism from the Middle East and ultimately establish a Communist Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital...

"As of July 2022, the PFLP, along with HAMAS and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, were taking steps to create a National Liberation Front in an attempt to address ‘internal divisions’ and to cooperate with and to rebuild the PLO.”

It has been outlawed in the EU since at least 2009, and in the USA since 1997.

The PFLP plays a very small role in the Palestinian Legislative Council, where it holds three out of 132 seats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The European Council on Foreign Relations says the group "opposes a two-state solution and instead calls for the creation of a democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine through armed struggle".

It adds that "the group’s armed military wing, known as the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, is particularly active in Gaza where it has fought against Israel alongside Hamas and PIJ militants".

More on this subject from this reporter:

The most recent iteration of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations (published in 2022) states that “all associations and clubs are liable for the following inappropriate behaviour on the part of their supporters and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives even if they can prove the absence of any negligence in relation to the organisation of the match”.

This includes pitch invasions, the use of fireworks, throwing things, vandalism, “causing a disturbance during national anthems”, and “the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature”.

Related topics:Atletico MadridEuropePalestineHamasIsrael