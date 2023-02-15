'Flurry of activity' sparks suggestion of Northern Ireland Protocol deal early next week

According to the BBC, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to meet EU leaders this weekend at the Munich Security Conference, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It is thought the pair could use the opportunity to discuss the post-Brexit trade arrangements, before the EU and the UK unveil an agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negotiating teams have also been in touch with Northern Ireland business groups in recent days, and the BBC report suggests a deal could be announced as early as Tuesday.

Anti-protocol sign

However, Downing Street has repeatedly insisted that a deal has not been done.

On Tuesday evening it was reported by the Times newspaper that an outline agreement has been reached but has not yet be signed off my Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP has since responded, saying that any deal must meet the party’s ‘seven tests’ that would facilitate a return to the power-haring executive at Stormont.

On Wednesday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said : "There is much speculation about the deal which the PM is concluding with the EU, with the accompanying spin that it meets the DUP’ seven tests.