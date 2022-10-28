There has been a flurry of ministerial activity during the final two days before the expected pre-election shutdown of the NI Executive, with dozens of emails to newsrooms – highlighting a number of planning approvals, infrastructure funding decisions and appointments to public bodies.

By 9.30pm last night, ministers had issued 49 email announcements – compared to just 19 in the same two-day period last week.

With NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris expected to call an election today, yesterday was the last chance for the current Stormont ministers to tidy up any unfinished business.

The lifting of Covid hospital visiting restrictions was among the measures announced yesterday

While some of the announcements were simply the launch of new public consultations or the publication of outstanding reports, others were more significant – including Health Minister Robin Swann announcing an end to the remaining Covid-related restrictions on visiting patients.

Mr Swann said: “I am acutely aware of how valuable visiting is to both patients and loved ones and I am pleased to announce this updated approach to visiting. This new guidance should see visiting return to the more normalised arrangements that we would have been used to pre-pandemic.”

Chief Nursing Officer Maria McIlgorm said: “This updated guidance is a very positive step. However, we recognise that given the nature of COVID-19, and the possibility of other equally challenging new infections, it’s vital that provisions remain in place should they be needed. This guidance therefore defines a set of principles to assist in the management of visiting arrangements in most circumstances.”

A number of planning permission requests were also granted, while Justice Minister Naomi Long also announced six new independent members for the Policing Board.

A No Entry sign at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast.

Taking up their posts with effect from December 1 will be Kate Laverty, Les Allamby and Peter Osborne, while Frank McManus, Mukesh Sharma and Brendan Mullan will join the board on April 1, 2023.