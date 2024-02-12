Focus is on big issues says Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as she defends her lack of electoral mandate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms Little-Pengelly said she has received “thousands of messages” from the public urging her to work with her colleagues in the executive to address the outstanding issues.

The Lagan Valley MLA accepted the DUP nomination to become the deputy first minister and serve alongside First Minister Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill.

Ms Little-Pengelly was co-opted into the assembly to replace Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after the May 2022 general election.

DUP Emma Little-Pengelly in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, before a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly

The DUP leader said at the time that he would remain as MP until the post-Brexit issues around the Northern Ireland protocol were resolved.

The power-sharing institutions were restored after a deal between the UK government and the DUP to address unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included passing new legislation at Westminster.

Speaking on the BBC’s ‘Sunday Politics’ show, Ms Little-Pengelly was asked about her lack of electoral mandate to serve in the executive.

“All I can say is that I have been asked to do this role. I am approaching this role in the sense that we've got a significant programme of work to do,” she said.

“I am determined to use whatever time that there is, we've got three years left this mandate, that was what I am planning for in terms of driving through and supporting that change and delivery that we need to see.

“I can't change the circumstances of my position, but as I indicated previously, regardless of the circumstances, I think what people in Northern Ireland want to see is us looking to the future, working together, tackling those big issues.

“That is what the public wants us to be focused on.

“In terms of the literally hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands of messages I've received, that is the core message.