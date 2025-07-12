Focus on ​enduring Orange values at Lisburn's Twelfth of July parade

Orange lodges and bands march through Wallace Park in Lisburn during the annual Twelfth of July parades.

​Thousands lined the streets of Lisburn on Saturday as Orange lodges and bands made their way through the city in scorching heat to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne.

​The Orange Order’s focus was on the institution’s future – and its “enduring values” down through the centuries.

Speakers at the field in The Brambles – including senior Orange figures and the DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly – highlighted the importance of faith, culture, charity, and family – and the continued relevance of the Institution in today’s society.

All of the main marching band traditions were represented at the event, unlike in Belfast where the flute bands are the main attraction.

As the parade left the picturesque Wallace Park in the morning, spectators were treated to accordion and pipe bands, a sole piper, the local Lambeg drummers and, of course, the flute bands as well.

There were over 2,000 members of the Orange Institution on parade – including Orangemen, women, and Juniors – with 65 lodges joining forces with up to 25 marching bands.

Districts taking part included Royal Hillsborough District LOL No.19, Aghalee District LOL No.2, Glenavy District LOL No.4, Magheragall District LOL No.9, Ballinderry District LOL No.3, and Derriaghy District LOL No.11.

After leaving a sun soaked Wallace Park, the parade made its way along Railway Street, through the ceremonial Orange Arch on Market Square and through the city centre.

Taking over an hour to pass each location, marchers carrying an array of stunning banners made their way along Thiepval Road, Prince William Road and the Knockmore Road – to the final destination at finishing at QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields, known as The Brambles.

With temperatures in the high 20s – there were queues for water, soft drinks and ice creams as people tried to cool down.

Many took shelter in the trees surrounding the park, while some spectators had brought parasols to keep the sun off as much as possible.