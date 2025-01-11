FOI reveals low numbers of Catholic pupils at some integrated schools - as DUP say many controlled schools 'more diverse'

DUP education committee member David Brooks MLA. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Statistics on integrated education uncovered by the News Letter highlight that “the vast majority of our schools” draw pupils from diverse backgrounds – and should be judged on the standard of education not the sign outside the door, a DUP MLA says.

Education committee member David Brooks’ comments come as a Freedom of Information request by the News Letter reveals new information about the religious make up of integrated schools in Northern Ireland.

The figures show that even the integrated school with the lowest proportion of Catholic pupils has double the proportion of children from that background compared to two whose applications were rejected by the DUP education minister this week.

Paul Givan said Bangor Academy and Rathmore Primary did not meet the statutory test of “reasonable” numbers of Catholic pupils, which were around three per cent, and did not demonstrate how that situation could be changed.

However, proponents of integrated education have argued that the sector is not about religious headcounts – and is instead about changing the ethos, board of governors and staffing of schools.

A recent publication by the NI Council for Integrated Education says its work is inspired by that of many activists – and that it uses activism to “tackle sectarianism and other biases” in schools.

The group cited left wing campaigners like Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta; LGBT author Audre Lorde; the “grey panther” Maggie Kuhn and “cleric and activist” Archbishop Desmond Tutu as inspirations.

Statistics obtained by the News Letter show that many controlled schools in Northern Ireland have a more diverse religious makeup than some schools with integrated status. Controlled schools have traditionally been described colloquially as Protestant schools.

​The stats also reveal that of 73 integrated schools in Northern Ireland, only one was formerly a maintained (Catholic) school.

While the data shows most integrated schools have a significant proportion of pupils from each community, there a number with a large disparity between the groups, which may be reflective of local demographics.

Data was not available for a number of integrated schools because of industrial action short of strike by teaching unions – action which was halted yesterday.

The education department figures reveal that just 6.4% of pupils at Central Integrated Primary School in Carrickfergus are from a Catholic background. There are 67 controlled primary schools in Northern Ireland which have a higher proportion of Catholic children.

Integrated College Glengormley has the lowest proportion of Catholic pupils in a post-primary school – with just 5.1% of pupils from that background. There are 28 controlled post-primary schools – and 50 voluntary post-primary schools - with a percentage of pupils from a Catholic background above 5.1%.

The information is based on 2023/24 school census data.

David Brooks told the News Letter: “These figures and the news coverage during the week backs up what DUP representatives regularly highlighted during the debate on the Integrated Education Bill; that the vast majority of our schools have a diverse range pupils from various religious and socio-economic backgrounds. Those schools should not be looked down on simply because they do not have formal ‘integrated’ status.

“The demographics of pupils attending a school will obviously be influenced by the population in that local area, but within the Controlled sector in particular, it is clear there are many schools with a more diverse enrolment than some Integrated schools.

“The real test by which schools should be judged is the quality of education that is provided and how they equip coming generations for the workforce and later life. There are excellent schools right across Northern Ireland and they come from all sectors. It is very unfortunate however that some people only make their judgement based on what it says on the sign outside the school rather than what goes on inside its classrooms.”

While many understand the focus of the integrated education movement to be primarily about bringing Protestant and Catholic children together – there has been a shift in emphasis in recent years. Many proponents focus on the ethos of schools with integrated status, arguing that overall numbers of Catholics and Protestants are less important.

Kellie Armstrong, the Alliance MLA behind recent integrated education legislation at Stormont, said this week that the system is about more than the religious makeup of pupils at the schools – and is about changing the ethos, board of governors and religious makeup of staff.