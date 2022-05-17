Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has laid out plans in parliament to override aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol

Goods going on into the Irish Republic would still face checks via a "red channell", Ms Truss confirmed.

The Foreign Secretary said her proposed bill will "allow both east-west trade and the EU single market to be protected whilst removing customs paperwork for goods remaining in the United Kingdom. The bill would remove regulatory barriers to goods made to UK standards being sold in Northern Ireland. Businesses will be able to choose between UK or EU standards in a new dual regulatory regime."

She said the bill will also allow the government to set tax policy for the whole of the UK. Under the Protocol Northern Ireland cannot benefit from cuts in VAT rates for products such as solar panels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Truss said the legislation would remove the power of the European Court of Justice over contentious issues in Northern Ireland and replace it with a new arbitration process.

Speaking in the House of Commons Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the government's plans but warned that the DUP would take a "graduated and cautious approach" in their response to the bill.

"We want to see the political institutions properly functioning as soon as possible. But to restore unionist confidence, decisive action is now needed in the form of legislation to repair the hard down by the Protocol to the Acts of Union and to put in place sensible agreements that, in the words of the Queen's speech, ensure the continued success and integrity of the whole of the United Kingdom, including the internal economic bonds between all its parts," Sir Jeffrey said.