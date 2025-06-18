​​Mourners at the funeral of former Alliance Party leader Sean Neeson have heard that he was “a voice of sense, moderation and of reconciliation”.

A family notice said that he passed passed away on 14th June 2025 "very peacefully surrounded by his loving family".

He was the dearly loved husband of Carol, "proud daddy" of Claire, Peter, Ciara and John, father-in-law of Mark, Andrea, Lucien and Lauren and "cherished Granda" of Dylan, Chloe, Sophie, Caleb, Leo, Hallie, Lucy and Seán.

His requiem mass was in St Nicholas' Catholic Church, Carrickfergus on Wednesday 18 June at 10am.

Seán Neeson’s Requiem Mass took place in St. Nicholas' Catholic Church, Carrickfergus on Wednesday 18th June followed by burial in Victoria Cemetery. Picture By Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

His funeral service heard how he studied history and politics at Queens University and went on to become a teacher, being regarded with affection by pupils and former pupils.

He left the profession in 1884 for politics and served through Carrickfergus Council, the Northern Ireland Peace Forum, the European Council of regions, the Policing Board and the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"One of his proudest achievements, one of the great achievements of his career, was when he was elected as the first Catholic mayor of Carrickfergus," the priest said.

When he met US Ambassador Jean Kennedy, he proudly told her this - to which she laughed and replied: "That's nothing. My brother was elected the first Catholic President of the United States of America."

Mourners also heard that by ordering a review of the Alliance Party's structures, he played a key role in its more recent electoral renaissance.

The priest said that as a youth he recalled hearing Sean speaking on the radio.

"And even at that young age, I knew I was listening to a voice of sense and of moderation and of reconciliation."

He added: "Sean was a kind, patient and passionate man whose spirit of working together and reconciliation will not be forgotten by the people whose lives he touched."

He held a position on the National Historic Ships Society and more recently considered Carrick Sailing Club his second home.

A keen music fan, he was especially fond of Buddy Holly.

Mourners heard how he was especially proud of his eight grandchildren. Five of them brough symbolic gifts to the front of the church, including a photo, what appeared to be a world cup football trophy and a miniature model Titanic model.