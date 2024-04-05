Ann Widdecombe of Reform UK will join party colleague Ben Habib, the TUV leader Jim Allister and Baroness Kate Hoey at an anti-protocol rally organised by the two parties is Dromore later this month.

Reform UK and TUV – who have formed an electoral pact for the upcoming Westminster election – say the event in Dromore Orange Hall later this month will include speakers from across the UK.

Former cabinet minister Miss Widdecombe said: “One of the reasons why I joined Reform was to save the Union but at that time I thought we would be working in conjunction with the DUP. Sadly, the DUP has ratted and effectively surrendered Northern Ireland to the EU. It is therefore crucial that Reform and the TUV work together to keep Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom.”

A range of figures opposed to the Irish Sea border – and the DUP’s recent deal with the government to restore Stormont – will speak at the event on Friday 26th April. These include Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and TUV leader Jim Allister.

Mr Allister said: “Two years ago Dromore played host to a packed rally in this same venue which was addressed by Ben, Kate, Sir Jeffery Donaldson and UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler. Sadly since then the united front of Unionism in NI against the pernicious Protocol has been broken by the tainted Donaldson Deal. I am delighted, however, that as this rally illustrates conviction Unionists from across the UK are coming together to fight for full equal citizenship for the people of NI.

“With our link up with Reform UK, we have built an alliance with major players in national politics who care about the sovereignty of our nation and are pledged to continue the the battle to remove the Sea Border”.

Mr Habib says he first met Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at an anti-Protocol rally in Dromore “where he pledged to fight the Protocol tooth and nail. At that meeting I advocated closer relations between the TUV and DUP and following it I did everything I could to promote joint unionist action against the Protocol”.