Former chairman of NI Tories asks 'where is nationalist condemnation of Kneecap remarks?'

The former co-chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives has issued a challenge to nationalists to be more vocal in condemning the kind of remarks Kneecap have made.

Trevor Ringland was speaking after the west Belfast rap group issued a statement saying that the comment ‘the only good Tory is a dead Tory – kill your local MP’ had been “taken out of all context”.

Nonetheless, it apologised for the remark, which had been made at a gig in London.

Mr Ringland said of the group: “We know where they're coming from, we know what they're doing. They're trying to be edgy and trendy and they're following a line of narrative that a lot of young nationalists have been sold by the republican movement.”

Trevor Ringland

He added that the issue is “really a discussion for Irish nationalism and republicanism for who they are and who represents them”.

He continued: “I know on the pro-Union side, we’re trying to challenge any sectarianism. Anybody who sings the ‘Billy Boys’ or those songs, we're trying to teach our children something different.

“We've plenty of examples in Northern Ireland where there's targeting of politicians, from all sides, but particularly the unionist side.

“I think Ken Maginnis had something like 32 attempts to try and kill him.

“I think a proper challenge needs to go out to Irish nationalism and republicanism as to 'who are you, and who represents you?'

“Are we just having language like that being acceptable, that's just who they are, it's the trendy thing?

“I just don't hear very many loud voices from that section of our society condemning it.”

Late last night, the group released a statement saying: “We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation's history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.

"This distortion is not only absurd - it is a transparent effort to derail the real conversation… To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.