Former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds demands full list of  laws scrapped as part of the new Windsor Framework

The unionist peer said that, if the government refuses to release this list, there is a “danger” that people will believe this is because the “vast bulk” of laws applying to the EU single market and customs union will remain in effect in Northern Ireland.

His comments came as Tory grandee Lord Cormack, former chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs select committee, said that this new Brexit deal will be the “best they will ever get”.

Lord Dodds said: “I would be grateful if [the minister] could commit to putting in the library or writing to me with a list of the actual laws and regulations that have been disapplied, not generalities.

Lord Dodds

“Because by not giving us the list of those rules – which they must have if they know that it’s 1,700 pages and it’s swathes, they must have the list of laws and regulations – and in not publishing, I feel they are running into the danger of allowing people to think that the reason that they’re not publishing the list is because the vast bulk of the laws in Annex 2 of the actual protocol, which apply to the single market and custom union rules of the EU to Northern Ireland without consent, will remain.

“And that the Stormont brake, such as it is, with all its defects, does not apply to them.”

Minister in the Northern Ireland Office, Lord Caine, said that there were “too many” disapplied laws to list in full at the dispatch box and that the situation is “more complex” than simply handing over a list of disapplied laws.

He said: “The Windsor Framework disapplies swathes of EU law in Northern Ireland, too many to list here in full.

“We have published the full range of legal text that underpin this new agreement.

“It completely carves out whole areas of EU law on issues like VAT, medicines and food in a way the EU has never done before.

