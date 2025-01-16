Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former DUP MP Ian Paisley will be a guest at the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President in Washingston next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is on the official guest list for the formal swearing-in ceremony in Washington on Monday.

Mr Paisley said he was looking forward to the ceremony, and that he believes the Trump presidency will be good for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of people have a lot of views about Donald Trump but collectively Northern Ireland can do well during his time in the White House, " he told the BBC.

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley is set to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump next week.

"There will be lots of positive business opportunities and Northern Ireland is in a good place to take full advantage."

Mr Paisley said that during Trump's last term in office there was "no negative fall out for Northern Ireland" adding: "I would expect the same this time”.

Mr Paisley said Donald Trump was one of only two US presidents to ever mention Northern Ireland specifically during the St Patrick's Day reception in the White House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When he spoke at that reception he looked around the room and made a point of saying it was great to celebrate Ireland and Northern Ireland," Mr Paisley said.

"Apart from George Bush he was the only president to make that pointed reference."

Recalling his first encounter with Mr Trump, Mr Paisley said he travelled with his father to meet the then businessman in 2003 to lobby for investment for Northern Ireland.

"We had heard Donald Trump was planning to invest in Scotland so we took a chance and called to his office to see if he would consider coming to Northern Ireland," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a cold call but we received a very warm reception, and Donald Trump has a photograph of us all on his office wall."

Mr Paisley said he has remained in touch with the Trump family since then and was in contact with him after last year's election to pass on his congratulations.

He added that he plans to attend the White House's St Patrick's Day reception again this year.