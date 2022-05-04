The former first minister said although it has been a tough year for her she stressed that “this is not about individuals or personalities. This is bigger picture stuff. This is all about the Union”.

Mrs Foster continued: “The largest party after Thursday will either be Sinn Fein or the DUP. Given that fact, and as I am a strong unionist, of course I call on unionist voters to think with their heads and vote for the only party which can prevent the divisive radical agenda of Sinn Fein becoming the largest party.

“No political party is perfect but this election is about much more than personalities or individuals. It is about our place within the United Kingdom, so that is why I am asking people to vote DUP.”

Arlene Foster

The ex-DUP leader said she had been canvassing for a number of DUP candidates across Northern Ireland including Pam Cameron in South Antrim, Frank McCoubrey in West Belfast, David Brooks in East Belfast, Diane Dodds in Upper Bann and Diane Forsythe in South Down.

She again expressed her support and solidarity with Ms Forsythe, who Mrs Foster said was the continual target of “terrible abuse” throughout the election campaign.

Mrs Foster also criticised the SDLP for launching what she called a “very personal campaign” against Diane Dodds with a mobile billboard pitting the DUP Upper Bann candidate against Dolores Kelly.

The billboard with the DUP representative in black and white and Mrs Kelly in colour reads: ‘Dodds or Dolores.’ It also claims that “borrowed votes in Upper Bann could help take out DUP veteran”.

Commenting on the SDLP strategy in Upper Bann, Mrs Foster said: “The SDLP says it is above negative politics but this is a personal, very pointed singling out of Diane and is very strange indeed. All the more stranger because Dolores Kelly’s seat is more under threat from Alliance.”