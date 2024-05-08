Former IRA bomber-turned-MLA Caral ni Chuilin says sorry for attending funeral for IRA enforcer Bobby Storey during Covid lockdown
Storey was an IRA enforcer and former convict who died in the care of an English hospital in 2020.
Caral Ni Chuilin, who was Stormont’s Communities minister at the time and is also a former IRA convict who did time for trying to blow up a police station, also said she should not have travelled to the funeral in a ministerial car.
Addressing the Covid-19 Inquiry, Ms Ni Chuilin said: “I just want to take the opportunity again to apologise to the families who lost a loved one.
“I am very sorry. I absolutely do see the impact and I also recognise that people were more than angry. I accept that and I really am sorry.”
Asked if she accepts she should not have attended the funeral at all, Ms Ni Chuilin said: “I can see the hurt and the anger and I accept that now. Yes, I do.”
