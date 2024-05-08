Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Sinn Fein minister has apologised to the families of Covid victims for attending the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey in Belfast while lockdown restrictions were in place.

Storey was an IRA enforcer and former convict who died in the care of an English hospital in 2020.

Caral Ni Chuilin, who was Stormont’s Communities minister at the time and is also a former IRA convict who did time for trying to blow up a police station, also said she should not have travelled to the funeral in a ministerial car.

Addressing the Covid-19 Inquiry, Ms Ni Chuilin said: “I just want to take the opportunity again to apologise to the families who lost a loved one.

30/6/2020: The funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey which took place today at St. Agnes’ Church, Belfast. The funeral procession left the church before heading to Milltown Cemetery, where he was buried in the Republican Plot. Gerry Adams gave an oration in the cemetery. The funeral was attended by leading republicans and senior Sinn Fein members. Photo - Pacemaker Press

“I am very sorry. I absolutely do see the impact and I also recognise that people were more than angry. I accept that and I really am sorry.”